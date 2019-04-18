Tessa Thompson Addresses What Happened to Valkyrie Between ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Tessa Thompson is not revealing the truth about exactly what Valkyrie, her character from Thor: Ragnarok, has been doing since the end of that film — but she does have a line prepared. Valkyrie, who first encountered Thor on Sakaar and had to be coaxed out of the bottle she had been hiding in since the loss of most of her Valkyrie sisters, did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, which led some to question whether she (as well as other popular supporting characters like Korg and Miek) had been killed off-screen. In spite of the near-total extermination of the Asgardians on board Thor’s spacecraft, filmmakers revealed in interviews after the film’s release that Thanos had spared half of the population, in keeping with his stated philosophy. Valkyrie was one of the characters confirmed to be part of the surviving half.

While she has not been seen or referenced directly onscreen, the directors’ interviews were followed up recently by a poster that revealed Valkyrie to be alive after the Decimation, Thanos’s finger-snap that wiped out half of all life. Character posters released for Endgame that features characters who survived the Decimation in color, and those who perished in black and white. Valkyrie appears in color, and while that is not an in-story reference either, it seems to more or less guarantee where things stand when the movie begins. In a new interview, Thompson will not say much more than that — but fans will not have to wait very long to see what happened to her after Thanos’s attack.

“Sometimes I say she was in the bar,” said Thompson told the LA Times during a press day for Little Woods, an independent film out Friday. “She’s alive though because [Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers] the Russo brothers have said that, she’s not dead.”

Fans can likely expect to see Thompson reunite with her Men in Black and Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth onscreen in next week’s Avengers: Endgame, facing off against Thanos once and for all. And while a lot of people are predicting that at least one original Avenger will not make it out of the film alive, Thor seems to be a long-shot candidate in the imaginations of the fans, given how successful Thor: Ragnarok was relative to the rest of his franchise.

Avengers: Endgame will be in theaters one week from tomorrow.

