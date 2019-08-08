Thanos Had to Cheat to Escape Scarlet Witch According to Avengers: Endgame Director

Avengers: Endgame was recently released on digital, which means fans now have access to the film’s commentary featuring directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and co-writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. During the three hour film, the creators discuss the filmmaking process and share fun, behind-the-scenes tidbits about the Marvel movie. During the commentary, they discussed how Thanos basically had to “cheat” in order to beat Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen in the franchise.

“She’s really the biggest threat to Thanos on this field,” McFeely explains.

“She is a very powerful character, and he has to in a way, cheat, and sacrifice his own armies, just to escape her,” Joe Russo adds. “Wanda’s powers have a lot to do with her internal life. And there’s a growth to the powers and on the growth of her internal life and her ability to harness them, and the emotion and pain caused by Vision’s death has caused an acceleration of that growth.”

The creators aren’t the only ones to recently praise the character. Director and Marvel fan, Kevin Smith, recently tweeted that Wanda was the closest to single-handedly killing Thanos.

If you’re a big Scarlet Witch fan, you’re in luck, because Wanda is about to be a major player in Marvel’s Phase Four. Not only is Olsen starring in her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Paul Bettany, but she’ll also be co-starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, it’s been teased that the two will be connected, and even reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.