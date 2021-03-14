The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Reveals How Pandemic Affected the Series

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally premiering on Friday, which is a little later than what was originally planned. Due to the pandemic, the show's release was slightly pushed back. In fact, it was originally supposed to come out before WandaVision. Thankfully, Marvel's schedule seems to be back on track and fans are looking forward to watching Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) back in action. During a recent interview with Murphy's Multiverse, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's director, Kari Skogland, opened up about how the pandemic affected the series.

"For us, it was actually quite positive because we were able to, first of all, we had an amazing team. Everybody was very willing to pivot as necessary. So there was no panic as a result we just got on with it," Skogland shared. "Once the sort of surprise of it all, perhaps we all sniffed it coming? I guess I don’t know. But nonetheless, it was still a surprise. Once we sort of got over that, it was very much …we just sort of picked up and kept going because there is always work to be done-cause we were midway."

She added, "So the positive side to it was when we were able to gear back up we were really targeted. We knew exactly what we were shooting. We knew where the series was and where it needed to go. I think we were able to use the time very wisely to make all kinds of decisions that we wouldn’t have had time to make otherwise. The best and most positive thing was that the team responded incredibly well, actors, everybody included, we all just got on with it."

During another recent interview with The Direct, Skogland also revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have no shortage of easter eggs. "There's Easter eggs everywhere. We place them as organically as we can," Skogland teased. "They come out of us being in a scene and thinking, 'Oh, that’s a great place to put [one].'"

You can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th, and you can watch it right here.