Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Release Date Could Be Revealed Soon After COVID-19 Delay

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s new release date could be revealed soon after the coronavirus pandemic delay. When Marvel announced their three Disney+ series last year, no one could have guessed there would be these kinds of bumps in the road. Now, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s series will be getting a slight delay as they try to return to filming. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was slated for August, and now, the new release date is up in the air. Entertainment Weekly has sources who indicate that the new premiere date will be announced soon if everything goes well with the resumed filming. But, much remains unclear, as a heartening moment for Scarlet Witch fans, it sounds like WandaVision’s production will be pretty much unchanged after all the hand-wringing going on behind the scenes.

For those getting a little antsy, Mackie has previously said that Falcon and the Winter Soldier has all that action you’ve come to expect in a Marvel movie stretched across the six hours. If they can manage the same positive fan reception that The Mandalorian achieved last year, it would go a long way toward getting things back on the right track.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie revealed. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

Stan was quick to tell fans who miss some of the espionage elements of the Captain America trilogy that they’re gonna get that itch scratched in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it," Stan offered before pointing out that this upcoming Disney+ series "also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this."

