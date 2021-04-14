The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Poster Features an Eerie Zemo and More

✖

Marvel fans are only two days away from the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the show's social media accounts just treated folks to another new poster. We've seen a lot of cool posters created by various artists and the latest one features an eerie, masked Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) that looms over Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

"'The Whole World is Watching.' Check out the fifth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @Doaly. Stream the fourth episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier account tweeted. You can check out the poster in the post below:

"The Whole World is Watching." Check out the fifth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @Doaly. Stream the fourth episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/1bvdCvD8mD — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 14, 2021

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brühl joked that Marvel fans should join "Team Zemo."

"They should all join Team Zemo. I think it's a good choice," Brühl said with a laugh. "No, but what was established in Civil War already and what I loved about Kevin Feige's reinterpretation of that character was that he is not a cliché, one-dimensional evil guy who just does that creepy stuff for no reason. He does it out of a very human motivation. He has suffered severe loss. So, although I always disagree with Zemo's radical methods, I kind of empathize with him, knowing where he was coming from. And that ambiguity is carried on in the show, as well, so you cannot totally dislike him."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.