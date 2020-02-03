The Internet Reacts to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s First Teaser

Today, fans just got their very first look at the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are used to seeing the franchise build itself up on the big screen, but Disney and Marvel Studios will take the series in a new direction this year. Thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming to life, and fans are loving their first-look at the show.

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet is freaking out big time about the footage. The TV spot dropped in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, and it was as anticipated as the game’s final score. The sizzle gave fans their first official footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it put some emphasis on the former.

Of course, Sam Wilson is living his best life post-Endgame, and that means he has taken up the mantle of Captain America. With Bucky Barnes by his side, the pair are seen teaming up at various times while Sam goes so far as to throw his new shield around. Clearly, Sam is getting a hang of the whole Captain American shtick, and that is good. After all, the show will feature U.S. Agent gunning for the hero’s legacy, and Sam is not about to see Steve’s mantle tossed around so easily. And to cap it all off, Baron Vemo is back in the house which we all know isn’t good thanks to a certain movie called Captain America: Civil War.

What do you think about this first-look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Cool tease but disappointed because I thought we would get one full Falcon and Winter Soldier spot. Loki tease was totally unnecessary 🤣 Really excited for these shows though 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VzEaZGQXuv — Michael Bought The 4K Skywalker Saga (@thenerdyhub) February 3, 2020

Falcon and The Winter Soldier#DisneyPlus #Marvel pic.twitter.com/IgkckmE02o — m a f e r (@MaferNitro_) February 3, 2020

WANDAVISION, FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, AND LOKI BDEIDJDJAJAJ&2$:$:$1&1&&;&nsbghwjaksksjfjbdbwwjj AAAHHHHHHAHAHAHHHHHHHHHHH #



FALCON. WINTER SOLDIER. WANDA. VISION. LOKI. I CANT WAIT — emilyclark ⎊ (@emkclarkk) February 3, 2020

I totally scream cried seeing the Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wanda and Vision and Loki commercial. — Amber_Lauren 🦄😈🌈 (@MsLottieDove) February 3, 2020

winter soldier falcon is homie cinematic universe. loki is bitch cinematic universe — fox mulder gender simulator (@doomguyasmr) February 3, 2020

i need falcon and winter soldier to be good i NEED THIS TO BE GOOD — k💥tie (@emoheII) February 3, 2020

