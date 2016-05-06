The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Feature Baron Zemo's Origin Story (Exclusive)

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is all set to explore Sam Wilson's life outside of the Avengers and add some tremendous depth to Bucky's state of mind but it won't only be taking a complex look at the heroes. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to feature a deeper look at Helmut Zemo's origin story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after it was mentioned but never explicitly explored in Captain America: Civil War. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman talked with ComicBook.com about just how this new series is going to dive into Zemo's rise into super villainy.

Daniel Brühl reprises his role from Captain America: Civil War for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier after his first attempt to make the Avengers crumble from within had failed. This time around, he will have a comics-accurate look with his purple mask and what looks in the trailers for the series like an army of followers ready to fight for him

"It's all front and center," Spellman says of Zemo's evolution in the Disney+ series. "And it's funny because as we did different iterations of this, all the stuff you're talking about, who Zemo is, what he did in his past for his country, where that mask came from, all just became tangled into one personal storyline of a man whose country, city, and family were destroyed by superheroes who he views as villains, right?"

As the story goes in the MCU, Zemo lost his family during the events in Sokovia which saw Tony Stark's creation Ultron attempt to destroy humanity. The evil robot's plans were ultimately thwarted by the Avengers but not before a some severe damage cost Sokovian citizens their lives.

"Zemo believes he's a hero in this series," Spellman says. "All of that is tethered to something very, very personal for him and I got to say, man, Daniel Brühl, like, you know Sebastian [Stan] and Anthony [Mackie] can take everything out of the park but Daniel Brühl was like I'm going to steal every scene I'm in if I can. He was great."

Following Friday's new episode, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast will record a new review and breakdown featuring an interview with director Kari Skogland!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres its first episode on Disney+ on Friday.