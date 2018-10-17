‘The Gifted’ Recap With Spoilers: “outMatched”

The issue starts with a flashback to the Struckers being told that they need to terminate their child, Andy, even though Caitlin is 5 months pregnant. They take the news poorly. The doctor tells them it is technically possible for her to carry to term, but it is painful and dangerous for Caitlin and the baby. Caitlin and Reed decided not to terminate.

In the present day, after dinner, Reed and Caitlin tell Lauren that Reed is going to talk to Thunderbird aboutReed’s new powers. They also admit that maybe they didn’t take Lauren into consideration enough when they were so fixated on finding Andy. Lauren says she believes the dreams she’s been having are trying to tell her that she needs to be the one to bring Andy home.

The Mutant Underground holds a meeting. Eclipse tells them what he saw when he was at the Inner Circle headquarters. Marcos says that Andy and Polaris are true believers in the Inner Circle’s cause. They decide they need to find out what the Inner Circle is planning. They decide to see if Wire will cooperate and find more information for them.

After the meeting, Reed pulls Thunderbird aside. Reed tells Thunderbird about the power manifestations. Reed wants the powers to stop, but Thunderbird says that’s not how it works. Thunderbird tells Reed he needs training, not repression.

Thunderbird, Eclipse, and Blink go to Wire’s lair. They find the door is locked. Thunderbird listens to the door and can hear that someone is in there. Someone opens fire through the door and hits Thunderbird. Thunderbird charges through the door and finds Wire’s brother with a shotgun He says that they got Wire killed. He shoots again until Thunderbird disarms him and knocks him out.

Jace is alone in his hotel room. He’s been texting his wife, but she’s not responding. He starts searching online for marriage counseling. He stops when he gets a call from an unknown number. It’s a police officer from the DC station he was kicked out of. The officer, Ted, wants to talk to Jace about “the mutant situation.” They agree to meet at a diner at 1 o’clock.

Blink argues with Thunderbird as he gets his shotgun wound treated. She doesn’t love all the risks they’ve been taking lately.

Wire’s brother, Graf, wakes up in front of a computer with Eclipse, Caitlin, and Reed surrounding him. He tells them that the Frost sisters came in and killed Wire. They want Graf’s help. He shows them the bodies of the Hellfire Club members that Reeva had killed in her coup. Graf doesn’t want anything to do with Reeva. Eclipse tries to intimidate him, but Graf isn’t scared. Graf is addicted to Kick and Caitlin decides to use that. She stabs him with a drug that counteracts the effects of Kick and sends him into immediate withdrawal.

Graf is able to find out that the Hellfire Club is going to a mental institution called Lynwood in Bethesda that specializes in mutants, basically a mutant prison. He isn’t able to figure out what they’re up to, but Graf finds that their systems just went dark, meaning that something is happening now. Eclipse, Thunderbird, Blink, and Lauren head to Lynwood while Reed and Caitlin continue to encourage Graf’s cooperation in hacking the Inner Circle’s security.

Jace calls his wife and she finally answers. He asked her to stick with him, that he’s making progress. She doesn’t care, she wants to move on. He says he needs to see this through to be the husband she deserves. Paula says the job will never be “done.”

Caitlin offers Graf kick in exchange for his help with the security system. Reed is appalled by what Caitlin is doing. Graf agrees. He gets them into a live feed of the security cameras. They see the Frosts and Lorna walking through as the staff runs. They’ve taken over the facility.

Thunderbird’s team arrives. Blink opens up a portal and she and Thunderbird, weapons in hands, head inside. They find blood on the walls. The patients are on lockdown and heavily sedated. Thunderbird says Lorna was held at a place like this as a teenager until her birth father made a call and got her out.

Eclipse and Lauren head to the building’s entrance. He tells Lauren to be prepared for a fight, but Lauren is convinced Andy won’t fight them. Eclipse tells her about how Reeva’s powers hurt him and Andy just watched. Lauren thinks Andy is just scared, that she can get through to him.

Jace meets with the police officer. The officer apologizes for what happened at the precinct and says they need more people like Jace. He shows Jace a tattoo of the insignia of the Purifiers. Jace is put off, but Ted tells Jace they’re just people who love country, family, and species. Jace says he’s not into the secret society bit with the outfits. Ted gives Jace a number in case he changes his mind.

Thunderbird uses his abilities and sees that the Inner Circle was taking prisoners. They keep walking and the ground starts shaking. Thunderbird thinks it was a blast. Lauren can feel that it was Andy. Reed thinks they’re trying to free an imprisoned mutant from the lower level. Graf is blocked out. Reed realizes it must be Sage working against them. Thunderbird and Blink head downstairs. Caitlin offers to shoot Graf up with more Kick to give him more power to fight off Sage. Graf agrees. He gets through and shows them the live feed of Lorna and Andy walking through.

Thunderbird and Blink catch sight of Lorna and Andy. Thunderbird calls out to Lorna and she turns back to face him. Thunderbird tries to get Lorna to talk to him. She opens the doors on the patients’ rooms instead to set them free. They start killing each other. Blink opens a portal to start evacuating the patients.

Reed and Caitlin see Andy and Lorna getting into a Hummer in the back and send Lauren and Eclipse after them. Graf starts to overdose and has a heart attack. Eclipse and Lauren get into position to stop the Hummer. Lauren stops the vehicle with her powers. Andy gets out. They talk about their shared dreams. Andy refuses to back down and he uses his powers to break through Lauren’s shield, sending Laurena and Eclipse flying through the air. Lauren hits the back of her head hard as she comes down on the pavement.

Caitlin and Reed tend to Graf. Caitlin says he’ll be okay. Caitlin and Reed are forced to come to terms with Andy doing what he’s doing by choice. On the news, the staff of the Lynwood facility admitting they illegally imprisoned and tortured mutants.

Thunderbird’s team and the escaped patients get into their cars to leave. Thunderbird tells Caitlin about what happened to Lauren, who is still unconscious. Reed’s powers start to trigger. He melts his pill bottle trying to reach for a dose.

Jace watches the Lynwood staff’s confession on the news. He calls Ted’s number.

The Inner Circle team drives back with the patient they recovered in the back of the Hummer.