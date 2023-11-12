The Marvels: MCU Fans Are Reacting To THAT Mid-Credits Scene
Marvel fans are freaking out about SPOILER... and SPOILER!
The Marvels hit theaters this weekend, and the new film features quite a few exciting surprises. In true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, the latest installment has a mid-credits scene, and it's shocking fans of the franchise. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) gets trapped in an alternate universe, she wakes up in a bed and is shocked to find herself sitting next to her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). However, Monica quickly learns it's not actually her mother, but an alternate version who is wearing the Binary suit, which Marvel fans will recognize from the comics. As if Binary wasn't enough, Monica is also greeted by Beast from X-Men, who is once again being played by Kelsey Grammer. Grammer first played the role in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and made a cameo appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.
The appearance of Grammer's Beast pretty much confirms that the X-Men from the Fox franchise are alive and well, and it's getting fans excited about the journey to Secret Wars. You can check out some of the reactions to Binary and Beast in the tweets below...
Relatable
prevnext
Me at mid-credits stinger for #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/J3X4L3bLvB— Lashana Lynch's Martini Maker (@BeALilDragon) November 11, 2023
Worth The Wait
prevnext
*spoilers for * #TheMarvels
Yesss we finally got Kelsey Grammer in the MCU pic.twitter.com/A6J172Pfl4— alyssia 🇦🇺 (@quietloner9999) November 11, 2023
Comics Comparison
prevnext
Binary! #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/ZbuReBrdHz— GivingShows (@GivingShows) November 9, 2023
Same
prevnext
Not gonna post it but I really like How Beast looked in #Themarvels pic.twitter.com/6iF8AYVDO9— Jake (@Hawkmansworld) November 8, 2023
"Language!" - Captain America
prevnext
Huge the marvels spoilers!!!— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// THE MARVELS ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) November 11, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
Live reaction of me when Monica woke up to see another variant of her mom and then Beast walked in and it showed that she turned up in the X mansion THE X-MEN ARE HERE😭🙌🏽: #TheMarvels #MonicaRambeau pic.twitter.com/JyWoMQk3Vx
*Chef Kiss*
prevnext
#TheMarvels spoliers— paully compton | Bucs 12-5 (@paullycpt) November 11, 2023
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Lashana Lynch the god playing Binary in what could be the original Fox X-men universe 🤌🏾
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
The X-men making their debut into the MCU in #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/DMBvFlzqaN— Shaikh Thanos 🪩✨ (@Shaik_Thanos) November 8, 2023
It's All Coming Together
prevnext
I just finished #Loki. FANTASTIC. After that ending and #TheMarvels mid-credits scene, I feel so much more confident in Marvel's track to Secret Wars. LOKI, MY BOY. MY SWEET, SWEET BOY. YOU DID IT. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LQu2EeIOiU— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 11, 2023
More! More! More!
prevnext
#TheMarvels SPOILER WARNING 🚨
The X-Men are back! 🥹 This is all I’ve ever wanted and it’s finally happening 😭 AND with Kelsey Grammer! Hopefully we can get Famke Janssen and Anna Paquin back. It would be *chef’s kiss*— PLEASE MOTHERFUCKERS AINT STOPPING ME 🪩 (@dyeh_goh) November 10, 2023
LETS FUCKING GO!! 🏃🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/e0YVecOF61
Normal Response
prevnext
Me when Kelsey Grammer appeared as Beast in The Marvels. pic.twitter.com/DH6badc5Rf— Barra (@thatbmanguy) November 9, 2023
"Meaningful"
prevnext
#TheMarvels would have way less negativity around it if released during a different time for the MCU.
Solid middle third Marvel film with some of the best MCU humor in awhile.
Kamala Khan / Iman Vellani is a keeper.
A meaningful post-credits scene.
Are we back? pic.twitter.com/pDORTdKcG3— Dave Martinson (@Martinswagr) November 10, 2023
In Conclusion
YOOOO! BEAST!? & BINARY!? #TheMarvels— ᴊᴜɪᴄᴇ ᴍᴀʀʟᴏɴsᴏɴ 🐻 (@_yomarlon) November 11, 2023
What did you think of The Marvels mid-credits scene? Tell us in the comments!prev