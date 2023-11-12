The Marvels: MCU Fans Are Reacting To THAT Mid-Credits Scene

The Marvels hit theaters this weekend, and the new film features quite a few exciting surprises. In true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, the latest installment has a mid-credits scene, and it's shocking fans of the franchise. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) gets trapped in an alternate universe, she wakes up in a bed and is shocked to find herself sitting next to her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). However, Monica quickly learns it's not actually her mother, but an alternate version who is wearing the Binary suit, which Marvel fans will recognize from the comics. As if Binary wasn't enough, Monica is also greeted by Beast from X-Men, who is once again being played by Kelsey Grammer. Grammer first played the role in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and made a cameo appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

The appearance of Grammer's Beast pretty much confirms that the X-Men from the Fox franchise are alive and well, and it's getting fans excited about the journey to Secret Wars. You can check out some of the reactions to Binary and Beast in the tweets below...