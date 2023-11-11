The Marvels Fans React to Carol and Valkyrie
Carol and Valkyrie shippers are winning this weekend.
The Marvels hit theaters this weekend, and it featured some surprise cameos from big names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you saw a TV spot that was released a few days before the film, you knew going into the movie that Tessa Thompson would be making an appearance as Valkyrie. While Valkyrie's appearance in the film was brief, it has fans excited, especially since many people ship Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie as a romantic couple. In fact, Larson and Thompson have said they want to see the duo get together in the MCU.
During an appearance at ACE Comic Con in 2019, the two stars supported the idea of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie entering a romantic relationship. "We're here to ship, ya'll!" Larson declared. "We can dig into it, I'm just telling you we're shipping."
"Brie is my real-life queen, in general," Thompson replied. "If it becomes canon, that's cool, too."
"I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen," Larson added. "People are listening. They're watching."
Not only have Larson and Thompson expressed interest in working together in the past, but Thompson also previously worked with The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, on the film Little Woods. Considering those connections, it's not too surprising she popped up in the new film. You can check out some of the tweets about Carol and Valkyrie below...
Dreams Come True
prevnext
VALKYRIE AND CAROL SCENE I PRAYED SO HARD FOR THIS #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/b8q9VlZo2J— ken saw the marvels (@wandaslizzie) November 7, 2023
Thank You, Marvel
prevnext
marvel prepared me, they showed me the moment, they tried to warn me, and yet the noise i made when carol and valkyrie finally came face to face should be studied because it was so unhinged — the cheek kiss, help me #themarvels pic.twitter.com/YwqnptJdqg— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 10, 2023
It Really Works
prevnext
#TheMarvels spoilers
Honestly a sweet bit of world building that Carol and Valkyrie are pals, even if we havent seen much of them together. The kiss on the cheek was so fruity pic.twitter.com/9koBknO7Ac— Bjönk (@BorkEternal) November 10, 2023
Let Them Rule Together
prevnext
P̵r̵i̵n̵c̵e̵s̵s̵ Queen Carol and King Valkyrie #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/MTUXZm1weN— Lore Lawless (@StillLore) November 10, 2023
Can't Unsee It
prevnext
y'all 😭😭 the tension between Carol and Valkyrie in this scene was kind of insane?? #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/C95qEr63rk— chris (@chrisdadeviant) November 8, 2023
Big Win
prevnext
HERE’S HOW MY VALKYRIE X CAROL SHIP WINS pic.twitter.com/P4N1IzpBTH— hayley 🦃 (@bishopsbeetle) November 7, 2023
We Are Not Okay
prevnext
and when they focus on valkyrie and carol looking at each other smiling pic.twitter.com/LgIHrU1qzD— or (@danvrsgf) November 7, 2023
Headcanon
prevnext
thinking about how carol and valkyrie's interaction had crazy depth for two characters that have never been on screen together, I like to think that carol visits her when she has bad days and concerns about monica and when she was dealing the pressures of being a "hero" pic.twitter.com/QZhaCO6Nw6— phoenix (valcarol renessiance) (@Phoenixcorpp) November 11, 2023
Nailed It
prevnext
#TheMarvelsSpoilers— Nic 🪩 (@njnic23) November 10, 2023
.
.
.
Carol and Valkyrie in that scene…have the energy of two people who dated but the timing wasn’t right so they split amicably, and the chemistry is still off the charts. #TheMarvels
I'm Laughing So Hard
prevnext
kamala and monica when valkyrie and carol hugged pic.twitter.com/3cl1XGXA2C— phoenix (valcarol renessiance) (@Phoenixcorpp) November 11, 2023
Never Forget
valkyrie and carol interaction pic.twitter.com/3z5uA9b0BF— taf 🪸 (@miightymorphin) November 7, 2023
What did you think about Tessa Thompson's cameo in The Marvels? Tell us in the comments!prev