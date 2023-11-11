The Marvels Fans React to Carol and Valkyrie

The Marvels hit theaters this weekend, and it featured some surprise cameos from big names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you saw a TV spot that was released a few days before the film, you knew going into the movie that Tessa Thompson would be making an appearance as Valkyrie. While Valkyrie's appearance in the film was brief, it has fans excited, especially since many people ship Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie as a romantic couple. In fact, Larson and Thompson have said they want to see the duo get together in the MCU.

During an appearance at ACE Comic Con in 2019, the two stars supported the idea of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie entering a romantic relationship. "We're here to ship, ya'll!" Larson declared. "We can dig into it, I'm just telling you we're shipping."

"Brie is my real-life queen, in general," Thompson replied. "If it becomes canon, that's cool, too."

"I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen," Larson added. "People are listening. They're watching."

Not only have Larson and Thompson expressed interest in working together in the past, but Thompson also previously worked with The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta, on the film Little Woods. Considering those connections, it's not too surprising she popped up in the new film. You can check out some of the tweets about Carol and Valkyrie below...