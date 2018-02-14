‘The New Mutants’ Star Maisie Williams on the Film’s Long Delay

The latest mutant movie from Fox was supposed to premiere in theaters in April, but horror-inspired The New Mutants was recently hit with a delay until early 2019.

Actor Maisie Williams, who plays Rahne Sinclair AKA Wolfsbane in the new film, recently opened up about the reason for the film being pushed back in an interview with Collider, stating that it’s all for the best.

“Well, it was always a really quick turn around, and there was always battles of how they were going to manage it,” said Williams. “We finished in September and they were going to release in April and there’s- it’s a mutant film, there’s a lot of effects. There’s a lot of work that goes into the movie.”

She spoke a bit about the filmmaking process in general, saying that film’s tend to take shape in the editing process. The quick turnaround on The New Mutants could have been detrimental to the film.

“Actually, I think it’s for the better. I think it’s good that we’ve got more time. We’re not so strapped and up against it,” Williams said. “It give us time- it gives me time to get to know the project once its finalized. Films take a real different shape after you finish shooting, and after they have edited. Sometimes you watch a movie and with the score, etc, it’s a completely different film than the one you had in mind.”

Williams dodged a question about shooting additional photography (she’s gotten good at that throughout her time on the highly secretive Game of Thrones), but she did reveal she was surprised the movie was supposed to be a PG-13 horror film.

“Well, it was always bizarre to me when we were shooting- when were shooting it was frightening and the scenes that we were doing were supposed to be like PG-13,” Williams said. “I was always like ‘are we going to get away with this? It was really scary.’ I feel like all of the suspense and horror has always been there, it’s just nice to have a little bit more leeway in the editing and make it as scary as it deserves to be.”

Speaking about director Josh Boone, Williams expressed utmost confidence in his ability to tackle this film.

“He’s such a good director and he was so sure about the film. He’s been such a huge fan of the comics for so long that I put all of my trust in him,” Williams said. “My character has been through very similar things that he has been through in his own life. I felt very safe with him as a director, and I felt like with him I could do the best job with this character.”

The New Mutants will now release February 22nd, 2019.