‘New Mutants’ Teaser Shows Cannonball’s Nightmare

The newest teaser for The New Mutants is here, and it puts one of its stars in a pretty strange (pun intended) situation.

The new motion poster, which you can check out below, shows Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton) standing inside a dark cellar. As the poster zooms out, the words “Welcome to your nightmare” surround Cannonball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling what exactly this poster means for The New Mutants, seeing as fans have only gotten teases of Cannonball in the film’s promotional material thus far.

This new motion poster is just the latest for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, following a theatrical trailer and a recent creepy poster. Recently, a new promo image of the film’s cast provided an awesome homage to “Highway to Hell”, while another motion poster highlighted Maisie William’s Wolfsbane.

The New Mutants is inspired by the classic story “The Demon Bear Saga” and is said to be the first installment in an X-Men movies horror trilogy.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” said Boone. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.