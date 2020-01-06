Marvel Fans Are Loving the Terrifying New Mutants Trailer

Believe it or not, Fox’s final X-Men movie is still on the way. After The New Mutants was delayed multiple times throughout its production cycle, and The Walt Disney Company purchased Fox with the intention of folding the X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were all sorts of theories about what would happen to the Josh Boone-directed film. X-Men with a horror spin, The New Mutants didn’t really fit any super franchise, and rumors of extensive reshoots had people worried that it was certainly going to be a disaster. Some thought it would be released on Hulu as a streaming only release, while others believed that it would never be released. Alas, Monday morning brought the world a new trailer for The New Mutants, and the film will be hitting theaters in just a couple of months.

The trailer for The New Mutants has everyone online talking, and not just because folks are surprised to see it released. A lot of Marvel fans are taking to social media to share their praise of the new footage from the film.

All over Twitter, Marvel fans are talking about The New Mutants trailer, with the majority of them finding positive things to say. From Anya-Taylor Joy’s portrayal of Magik to the arrival of Demon Bear, everyone has a reason to look forward to this final Fox X-Men venture thanks to this trailer.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below!

“I killed 18 men… one by one.”



Yes! Magik fans, get ready to freak out! This latest #NewMutants trailer looks very, very good!https://t.co/aaUqJ65nme pic.twitter.com/Z8mwWZbXEa — LodiX (@lodix1) January 6, 2020

Surprise Hit of the Year

I’m saying it right now: New Mutants is going to be the surprise hit of the year.



We all expect it to be bad but I have this feeling Josh Boone and the cast and crew are about to give us a hit. #TheNewMutants pic.twitter.com/lbl3fWZZHn — John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) January 6, 2020

