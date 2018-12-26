The Odds Aren’t in Loki’s Favor of Surviving a Marvel Film

In the wide world of comic books and superhero films, there’s always the comforting thought that death doesn’t have to be permanent. That’s certainly true for everyone’s favorite God of Mischief, Loki.

Thanks to a post shared to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” we’re now wondering about Loki’s survival rate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether or not we should consider him lucky or unlucky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Loki has only a 40% chance of making it out of an MCU film alive,” u/TheChlorideThief shared.

As you can see in the image, the character “died” in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Infinity War. He only managed to leave The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok unscathed. Of course, some commentators pointed out that the character faked his death in the first two Thor films, arguing that those don’t exactly count.

“Technically his deaths aren’t real, so it’s more like either 0% or 100%. Schrodinger’s Loki,” u/TopKing63 adds.

The math arguments only continue from there, making our brains hurt at the thought of what does and does not count as a Loki death.

“Wouldn’t it be 80% because he’s alive at the end of all of them except Infinity War,” asks u/flagautism.

“60% of the time, he dies every time,” jokes u/1upIRL.

Considering Loki’s brave and tragic demise in Infinity War, we can’t help but look back on all of the character’s fake deaths and still be sad. No one wants to watch their favs eat it, even if it’s not real.

Of course, u/NoKenjataimu knows what’s REALLY important in the Loki death timeline. “His hair, on the other hand, will outlive us all,” they added.

The question of whether or not we’ll be seeing Loki again on the big screen remains. Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that Loki is definitely dead after the events of Infinity War, but with many theories circulating about time resets, there’s always a chance the character could pop up again at the end of the film.

If we won’t be seeing Loki in Endgame, we can at least expect him again on the small screen. A series about the character has been announced by Disney+ and Tom Hiddleston has hinted on social media that he’ll be returning as his iconic character.

Do you agree with the math that Loki only has a 40% survival rate or do the fake deaths not count? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is available on blu-ray, DVD, digital download, and streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.