New ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Motion Poster Shows New Look At Micro

Marvel’s The Punisher is set to debut on Netflix on November 17th, but a new motion poster revealed yesterday is helping make the wait a little easier.

Shared by the Daredevil spinoff’s official Twitter account, the latest motion poster gives fans a look at Microchip, or, as he’s better known, Micro. You can check out the poster in the tweet below.

For those not familiar, Micro, real name David Lieberman (and played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has been an ally of the Punisher/Frank Castle since his introduction in The Punisher #4 in 1987. Micro has built weapons for Castle as well as served as his eyes and ears during missions.

While this is the first time the character has appeared onscreen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, it’s not the first time the character has been mentioned. In an episode of Agents of SHIELD, Daisy (then known as Skye) mentioned Micro during her time in the Rising Tide. The character was also mentioned again in the second season of Daredevil when Castle received a disc with “Micro” written on it.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see Micro as well as the rest of the cast when Marvel’s The Punisher drops later this month. The debut of the highly anticipated series was pushed back following the October 1st tragedy in Las Vegas that resulted in the deaths of nearly 60 people and injuring of nearly 500 others. With the Punisher series having dark themes that are sometimes a little close to reality, Marvel and Netflix made the decision to cancel the series’ panel at New York Comic Con and delay the series’ debut.

However, despite the delayed release, fans don’t have to worry that the series has undergone any changes due to the real-life tragedy. Marvel Television President Jeph Loeb recently explained despite pushing back the series’ release out of reverence for the Las Vegas shooting, no part of the show’s content had been altered.

The Punisher premieres on Netflix on November 17th.