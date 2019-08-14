The Russo Brothers Share Behind-the-Scene Image of Thor in Honor of Avengers: Endgame Blu-Ray Release

It’s official! After what feels like a long wait, Avengers: Endgame is finally available for home-viewing on Blu-Ray and DVD. The epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film is the culmination of the first decade of the franchise, and fans are excited to finally have the movie in their possession. In honor of the release, the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo of Chris Hemsworth being filmed as Thor while wielding both of his famous weapons.

“Much like Thor acquiring Mjölnir AND Stormbreaker, you can now have #Endgame on Digital AND Blu-ray…,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, loving the photo and excited for the release:

“This picture is just wow,” @thegr8michy wrote.

“He’s still worthy,” @legendofjake added.

“You guys are amazing directors, and thank you for all that you have done for the MCU!!,” @marvel.starwars.posts replied.

“What an awesome shot!,” @marktkeegan1 commented.

“I love you guys. Please continue to make Marvel movies,” @joelseguinart requested.

There are already different versions of the film available for purchase, including an epic 4K set featuring all four Avengers films from Best Buy, which you can check out here.

Will you be buying Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray or DVD? Are you waiting for a Phase 3 set to be released? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.