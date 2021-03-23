The Winter Soldier Gets Super-Accurate 1:6 Scale Figure From Sideshow

✖

Sideshow Collectibles unveiled their latest highly-detailed figure from the Marvel world on Tuesday (right on the heels of getting everyone riled up over Batman and Superman figures from Zack Snyder's Justice League). This time, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has a new Hot Toys figure on the way in the form of the Winter Soldier himself. The Bucky Barnes figure appears to be impressively sculpted to match the face of Sebastian Stan's role, complete with the character's Vibranium arm and overall updated look as is being seen on the Disney+ show (which debuted as the largest Disney+ premiere to date).

The new Winter Soldier figure includes a hand-painted and ultra-detailed likeness of Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, 30 points of articulation on the 1/6 scale figure, an expertly crafted and tailored costume including a tactical suit, forearm armor, pants, and spats, an alternate pair of 1/6 scale boots, ten interchangeable hands for multiple posing and display options, Bucky's machine gun in 1/6 scale form, a dagger, and a figure stand donning a character nameplate.

Check out the figure posed and representing action from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below!

(Photo: Sideshow Collectibles / Hot Toys)

The figure is available for pre-order now on Sideshow's website, the official distributor for Hot Toys collectible items. It is priced at $250 and is expected to begin shipping between July and September of 2022. It already has a jump on the WandaVision figures which are not available for pre-order and do not have a shipping window yet but revealed their impressive prototype figures recently.

Check out the impressive Sebastian Stan-accurate face sculpt on the Winter Soldier figure in the photo below!

(Photo: Sideshow Collectibles / Hot Toys)

Are you hyped up for this The Falcon and The Winter Soldier figure? Are you hoping for a Falcon figure to drop with the character's costume from the first episode of the series or are you holding out hope for a Falcon Captain America costume modeled after a suit Anthony Mackie could soon wear in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

