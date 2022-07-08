Thor 4 Was Always Going to Include Naked God of Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder blew fans away just like the clothes on Thor himself when the God of Thunder was stripped down and showing off the godly physique Chris Hemsworth has become known for boasting. The most recent trailer for the Marvel title featured a blurred out version of a completely naked Thor as he stood before Zeus, prompting many of the characters to faint and some viewers to do the same. According to Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, the sequence was always a part of Thor: Love and Thunder and no one at Marvel or Disney ever had any issue with it.

"We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on," Waititi told ComicBook.com in the Lightyear interview seen above. "That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it's, you have to provide for the masses." Waititi went on to joke that we all now get "the gift," that is Hemsworth's mega-fit body on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Many of audiences members see to be in agreement with Waititi's sentiment about this being a gift, as well. The most replayed part of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer just so happened to be the moments where Thor's clothes are ripped off. Surely, they were all just watching to zoom in and see the back tattoo which Thor has gotten which is dedicated to his fallen brother Loki, right? RIGHT?!

Waititi returns to Marvel for Thor: Love and Thunder after making Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Ragnarok is commonly a fan-favorite amongst Marvel fans and Waiititi also cast himself as Korg, a character which went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and will be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder. Still, fans better take in every second of Thor: Love and Thunder as Waititi admits he has not thought about a fifth Thor movie just yet, a title which would be his third with the Marvel franchise, and Hemsworth is talking like it might just be his final Marvel movie.

Though Thor: Love and Thunder is right around the corner, Waititi has another big movie dropping in theaters ahead of it. Waititi joined the Pixar family along with Captain America actor Chris Evans as he lends his voice to the Lightyear film. In Lightyear, Waititi's Mo Morrision character becomes a Space Ranger on a mission with Evans' Buzz Lightyear. It's a fun family film with sci-fi elements which has been getting rave reviews if the early reactions were any indication.

Lightyear is now playing in theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.