Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Tribute to Loki That You Probably Missed

The next installment in Marvel Studios' Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be the first film in the series without Loki, Odinson's adopted brother. Tom Hiddleston's Loki was killed in the current timeline during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and a variant from another timeline still exists outside the laws of time and space, working alongside the TVA in his solo Disney+ TV series. As far as Thor knows, though, Loki is dead, and the Asgardian has chosen to honor his fallen brother with a permanent tribute.

Monday night saw the official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer released online. At the end of the ad, Russell Crowe's Zeus tries to take what he believes is a disguise off of Thor and accidentally removes all of his clothes. With Thor completely naked, fans can see that he now wears a big tattoo on his back, in honor of Loki.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The tattoo shows the horned helmet that Loki is known for donning in the comics and on-screen. Between the horns, tattooed into Thor's shoulders, are the words "RIP Loki."

Thor and Loki always had a difficult relationship, but the seemed to put many of their issues aside by the end of Thor: Ragnarok. Soon after they left Asgard, their ship was attacked by Thanos, who was in search of the Space Stone. With his final act, Loki tried to trick Thanos, but the Mad Titan saw right through it and mercilessly killed Loki right in front of Thor. While Thor is unaware of Loki's variant that is working with the TVA, that version of Loki knows all about how the story ended with his 616 counterpart and Thor after watching a recap of his entire life.

Chris Hemsworth is returning to the Thor franchise to reprise his role as the titular character. He's joined by Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, and Christian Bale. The cast will also include Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg.

What do you think about the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder? Will you be heading out to theaters to see it on July 8th? Let us know in the comments!