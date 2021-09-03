Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Shang-Chi To The MCU

✖

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is welcoming Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new social media post. Hemsworth said "Welcome to the MCU Shang-Chi! Can’t wait to see this. It’s going to be epic! Out September 3rd," in clear support of the film. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just had its big premiere, and the first critical reactions from the screening are now up online. The final stretch of marketing and promotion is now underway, and it looks like other Marvel Studios stars are pitching in and doing their part.

As you can see above, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu had his own humorous response to being welcomed into the MCU by Thor himself. This truly is Simu Liu's moment to shine, as the actor went from tweeting at Marvel about a possible movie role to now getting a worldwide spotlight as the first new hero to debut in Phase 4 of the MCU.

During the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi, Simu Liu let it be known that he's ready for Marvel's first Asian-led film to change the world:

"I just wanted people to know how fired up I am for this movie," Liu said to reporters. "I mean it's been a tough, tough time for everybody and I think sometimes it's just so important to get that messaging through. It's emotional. It's raw. It just shows the world how much I and we all believe in this movie and how incredible it's going to be."

Besides being an active social media promoter for Shang-Chi, Liu has been a vocal proponent of the Asian community and the need for representation in entertainment. When Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to Shang-Chi's theatrical release as an "interesting experiment," Liu made it clear that's not all it is:

“We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Seeing Chris Hemsworth echo Simu Liu's rally cry - without even seeing Shang-Chi yet - just underscores what a great celebrity figure he is. Hemsworth continuously uses his leading man star power for good causes, entertaining fans, or generally just uplifting others around him. After seeing how much fun the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have with each other on social media - and how good Simu Liu has been on his own - we're as excited to see him join the chat thread as we are to see him onscreen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in theaters on September 3rd. Chris Hemsworth will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022.