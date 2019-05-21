Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Shares Gross Picture of Her Surgery

Thor and Blindspot star Jaimie Alexander has shared a photo of her leg during recovery from ACL surgery. Be warned, the photo is a rough one. Alexander tore her ACL in February and has been dealing with the effects ever since. The new photo shows what her leg looks like following her most recent surgery. Alexander posted photos from the surgery on Saturday. If you’re not familiar with this type of injury, ACL stands for anterior cruciate ligament, one of the major ligaments of the knee.

Alexander is the star of NBC’s Blindspot. She’s also Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC. She did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok due to a scheduling conflict.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander explained in a previous interview. “So there was a conflict there… I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

Alexander says that she is still down to reprise her role as the Asgardian warrior in the future, be it in the upcoming Loki series on Disney+ or a series with Sif in the lead role.

“Oh, sure,” Alexander said. “I love Marvel. I’d be happy to do other projects with them at any time. They’re a great company — I love all the guys and girls over there — they always are able to get a really fun cast for almost every project they have, which is often. And, of course, who doesn’t want to be a superhero?”

Whether she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not, here’s hoping Alexander has a speedy recovery and is back on her feet in no time.

Blindspot will return for its fifth and final season on NBC. Thor and Thor: The Dark World are available on home media.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.