4 Predictions for Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con Panel That Aren’t Just Avengers: Doomsday Reveals

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and Marvel Studios will dominate Hall H on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. PT — a welcome return to form after it missed the pop culture convention last year. There are a number of Marvel panels slated for the weekend, including some centered on the franchise’s video games and comics, as well as one focused on X-Men ’97. The Hall H presentation is likely to bring the most exciting news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future, however.

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Kevin Feige will be back for the occasion, and it looks to be heavy on the Avengers: Doomsday hype. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will no doubt get attention as well, especially with Tom Holland’s next outing as the webslinger arriving next week. But knowing Marvel Studios, there will be other surprises in store. Here’s what we predict will be included in the presentation, from a trailer that feels inevitable to a 2027 film to break up Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

4) Marvel Will Likely Drop a VisionQuest Trailer

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Just a day into SDCC 2026, VisionQuest already has a strong presence at the convention. It was revealed that the Disney+ series would make its debut on October 14, and Mick Giacchino’s theme for the show was unveiled on day one as well (via Total Film). With the series arriving in just a few months — and getting so much love at SDCC already — it feels inevitable that we’ll get a trailer during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation. Many fall 2026 TV shows are showing off new footage, and it’d be surprising if Marvel didn’t join in. We haven’t seen or heard about White Vision since WandaVision back in 2021, so it’s about time the MCU shows us what he’s been up to. If his story will factor into the looming two-part Avengers movie, it’ll be an even more fitting choice for a Comic-Con reveal.

Shuri wears the Black Panther suit in the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which is no surprise given how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unfolds. The end of the 2022 film leaves open threads, however, including the reveal that T’Challa and Nakia have a son — one who seems likely to take up the mantle after Shuri. Black Panther 3 is already in development, too, with Ryan Coogler set to write and direct. Coogler told Deadline in November that it would be his next movie, and Denzel Washington is supposed to have a role in the upcoming film. Other than that, we don’t know much about it. Marvel’s SDCC presentation could change that. With Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor all showing up in Doomsday, it’s likely Black Panther 3 won’t be too far off. We could learn plot details, the title, or even get a release timeline when Feige and the other MCU guests take the stage.

2) The Cast of Marvel’s New X-Men Movie Would Be a Timely Surprise

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A new X-Men movie is also on the horizon, though it’s not happening until after we bid farewell to Fox’s X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. It will reboot the franchise, with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier set to helm the first project. There’s been little news in the way of casting, but it’s possible we could meet the newest iteration of the X-Men at SDCC this year. It would certainly be an exciting surprise for Marvel fans, and it would be a great means of capitalizing on the hype surrounding X-Men ’97 Season 2 and the return of the 20th Century Fox heroes one last time. Assuming Sadie Sink actually is Jean Grey, like so many believe, it would also make sense to announce the new stars before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It might be a lot to squeeze in such a huge announcement alongside the Avengers marketing, but it would be exciting.

1) A 2027 Marvel Movie That Isn’t Avengers: Secret Wars Should Happen

Avengers: Secret Wars is the only MCU film confirmed for 2027 so far, but it seems unlikely that Marvel Studios will only release one new movie next year. Even Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame had films in between them; Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel both premiered in that space. With Feige announcing MCU plans into 2042, we should be getting an updated MCU slate soon enough. It’s not clear if that’ll happen at this year’s SDCC or after the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars, but if it’s the former, it could reveal what’s in store for 2027. Even without a new slate, it’s probable we’ll learn more about the studio’s plans for the immediate future. With Secret Wars confirmed to reset the MCU, there are things that need to be tied up. I’m doubtful two Avengers movies can cover it all, so here’s hoping Marvel Studios will announce another title or two before the two-part event is through.

What Marvel announcements would you like to see from SDCC this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!