Thor: Love and Thunder's Massive Production Budget Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder had a production budget worthy of a god. According to Variety, Marvel Studios produced the fourth Thor movie with a budget of $250 million. According to Wikipedia (compiling from trade publication reports similar to this one), that makes Thor: Love and Thunder one of the five most expensive Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The only more expensive movies in that canon are three Avengers films -- Endgame, Infinity War, and Age of Ultron -- and Love and Thunder's budget equals that of Captain America: Civil War, which many Marvel Studios fans consider an Avengers movie in all but name.

It's a big budget, but one Thor: Love and Thunder has already made back with its $290 million global opening weekend. That includes $135 million at the domestic box office.

Despite the considerable budget, Thor: Love and Thunder is seeing decidedly mixed reviews from critics and fans. The film's Rotten Tomatoes score is among the lowest in the MCU. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson awarded the film a score of 3.5-out-of-5 in her review, writing:

"Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly a change of pace, whether compared to Thor: Ragnarok, Phase Four of the MCU, or even the larger tapestry of superhero adaptations. The film's heartfelt and reverential core feels perfect for its crop of characters and for the current cultural moment, but that perfection is hindered by bizarre structural choices and inconsistent CGI. At times, that messiness only further adds to the charm of Love and Thunder and its imperfect crop of characters, but it does stop the film from becoming another game-changing entry within the MCU. Luckily, just enough of Thor: Love and Thunder manages to charm and delight – especially its stellar ensemble cast – to still make it a worthwhile encore."

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.

Taika Waititi directed Thor: Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.