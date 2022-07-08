Thor: Love and Thunder Headed to $150 Million Global Opening Weekend

Thor: Love and Thunder is rumbling towards a $150 million international box office opening. Overseas, the Marvel feature is holding its own with $79 million through Friday. Much has been made about the fan and critical response to the film. Rotten Tomatoes impressions had a lot of spectators worried headed into this one. However, it doesn't seem to have mattered in the early going. People are turning out for this one in a big way. However, the initial forecasts are not as lofty as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Spider-Man: No Way Home. That is understandable with so many cameos teased for each of those films. Despite audiences voicing their approval for Thor: Ragnarok, a follow-up to the solo film was never going to garner the sheer hype of a multiverse movie. So, Love and Thunder will soldier on to see what it can do in crowded cinemas.

Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson reviewed the MCU movie for the site. She enjoyed her time with Love and Thunder, but did feel like there were some rough edges that could not be ignored. Check out what she had to say right here.

"Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly a change of pace, whether compared to Thor: Ragnarok, Phase Four of the MCU, or even the larger tapestry of superhero adaptations. The film's heartfelt and reverential core feels perfect for its crop of characters and for the current cultural moment, but that perfection is hindered by bizarre structural choices and inconsistent CGI. At times, that messiness only further adds to the charm of Love and Thunder and its imperfect crop of characters, but it does stop the film from becoming another game-changing entry within the MCU. Luckily, just enough of Thor: Love and Thunder manages to charm and delight – especially its stellar ensemble cast – to still make it a worthwhile encore."

Here's Marvel's synopsis for Taika Waiti's Ragnarok follow-up: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

