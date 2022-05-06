Thor: Love and Thunder Photo Reveals Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Costume

✖

Chris Hemsworth just posted a picture of himself with Chris Pratt and the Internet is freaking out about it. Both men are in costume and a lot of people think that’s confirmation of the Guardians being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. It wouldn’t be that out of line to draw the same conclusions. Viewers saw the hero take off with his new friends at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. If that weren’t enough, Hemsworth decided to make a big goof on Chris Evans as well. The actor’s birthday is tomorrow and he decided to riff on how people debate which one of them is the “best Chris.” It’s a silly moment on the scene of a huge production. Compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans don’t know a ton about Love and Thunder. That should all change in a while as 2021 enters the back half.

When it comes to the full cast for the movie, don’t ask Guardians favorite Dave Bautista about his status. He talked to THR about what’s up with Drax

"It's one of those things where I kind of dance around it because I don't want to piss anybody at Marvel off. I don't want to piss anybody at Disney off," Bautista clarified. "And as far as I know, I guess they gave Pratt a go-ahead to announce that he was in the film, but I haven't heard anything about it. And as far as I've heard, they said it's not OK to confirm that you're in the film. But obviously, when all the Guardians are on a Disney jet going to Australia and they photograph us walking into the hotel… (Laughs.) There are photographs of everybody except for me on set. So because there were no photographs of me as Drax on set, I've not come out and said, 'Yeah, I'm in Thor 4.'"

Director Taika Waititi shared that this upcoming film was his crazies journey with the character yet earlier this month.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi explained. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that… This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

