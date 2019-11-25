Chris Hemsworth Says He Hasn’t Seen Thor: Love and Thunder Script Yet, Shooting Starts Mid-2020

Marvel’s Thor is getting ready to return to action. Star Chris Hemsworth appeared at Tokyo Comic Con, where he was asked during a panel about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. He couldn’t say much about the fourth Thor movie but stressed that there’s a lot of different direction that Marvel can take the character following the events of Avengers: Endgame. “Lots of love and lots of thunder. You can expect that,” Hemsworth said. “I haven’t seen the script yet. I know they’re working very hard on it and pretty excited to bring you something pretty fresh and new again. But having left Endgame, where Thor was, we have a lot of room to move there and drastically change again, which is very, very exciting. But we start shooting that sort of mid-next year.”

Hemsworth returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). Hemsworth had said previously that he wanted to return as Thor to follow up on the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. “I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go…But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returns to write and direct the sequel. He’s suggested that Love and Thunder will amplify the aesthetic established in Ragnarok. “It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic,” Waititi revealed. “It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.”

The upcoming film will see Portman’s Jane Foster lifting Mjolnir to become Thor. The movie is expected to begin production in August 2020 and release on November 5, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.