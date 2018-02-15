Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Shows Off Black Panther's Goddess Bastet

Marvel Studios recently unleashed Thor: Love and Thunder on the masses last month, with most of the reactions being particularly mixed. The film showed us what the God of Thunder has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame and even his weight loss journey. We also see a bunch of new Gods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Zeus and even Bastet, the panther God from Black Panther lore. Bastet has one great moment in the film and now we can officially see some early concept art for the character. Marvel Studios concept artist Jonay Bacallado revealed some early designs for Bastet in the film.

Bacallado revealed the art on Instagram with the caption: "Bastet Goddess original concept for THOR: LOVE & THUNDER. Omnipotence City had Gods that come from earth cultures as well, like this interpretation of Egiptian goddess Bastet. This goddess was so highly anticipated by fans. Bastet was played by the incredible @iam.akosia ❤️⚡️Costume designer and sister @mayescrubeo, director @taikawaititi, assistant costume designers @_lizu_uzil @josephfeltus @danielselon and @maddiict Amazing makeup and set photos by @odd_studio and the gorgeous headpiece by @jamespropscostume ❤️⚡️All images used under license agreement." You can check out the art below!

Thor: Love and Thunder looks completely bonkers from everything we've seen so far and that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waitit is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

