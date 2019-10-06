Thor: The Dark World Star Would Return to Marvel on One Condition

Thor: The Dark World is among the least-loved Marvel Studios movies. That’s a sentiment shared by some of its stars, including Christopher Eccleston. The former Doctor Who star did not enjoy his time playing Malekith the Accursed in the film, and recounted some of his complaints about playing the villainous Dark Elf during a panel at New York Comic Con. “I was in makeup for six, seven hours every day,” he says (via RadioTimes). “They didn’t tell me that up front, so I wasn’t pleased about that… There was a lack of humor in the film, I felt… so shall we move on?”

He goes on to say, “I understand that some people love that particular film, and some of you actually like Malekith the naughty elf, so that’s only my experience within it. But I know that people love the film and I accept that and I’m careful about it. I’m so diplomatic these days!”

That said, he has seen the follow-up Thor: Ragnarok, and thought it was “brilliantly written.” In fact, it was so well done that he’d consider coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “If it was the guy[s] who wrote the third… I’ll do that.”

Thor: Ragnarok was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle, and Christopher L. Yost. Taika Waititi directed the film. Waititi will return to write and direct the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film sees Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor and Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster after skipping Thor: Ragnarok. The film will see Foster lifting the mighty hammer Mjolnir to become the new Thor.

The film is inspired by a recent run of Thor comics by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman which saw Foster become Thor after the Odinson became unworthy of Mjolnir. That storyline feature Malekith as its primary antagonist, culminating in the epic War of the Realms event. There’s no telling how closely Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the plot of the comics. There’s also been no indication that Waititi plans to bring back Malekith as the film’s villain or in any other role. If he does want to do so, it seems Eccleston is willing to consider a comeback.

