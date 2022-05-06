Who Is Russell Crowe Playing in Thor: Love and Thunder?

✖

Production has been underway on Thor: Love and Thunder for several weeks now, and the mysteries and theories surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe fourquel are only beginning to grow. That was especially the case on Monday, when it was announced that Oscar winner Russell Crowe has joined the Marvel Studios project. Of course, the exact role that Crowe is playing is currently being kept under wraps, but that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from wondering and speculating about exactly who he could be. So, who are some of the Marvel Comics characters that Russell Crowe could potentially be playing in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Beta Ray Bill

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The fan-favorite Thor supporting character quickly became a popular suggestion for Crowe's fancasting, so much so that "Beta Ray Bill" began trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In the comics, Beta Ray Bill is a champion from the alien planet of Korbite, who becomes the first person outside of Odin's lineage to wield Mjolnir.

Given the irreverent and wide-ranging cosmic scale of Love and Thunder, and the fact that there have already been several Easter eggs alluding to Beta Ray Bill in the MCU, he has already been a character that fans had been hoping to see in the film. It's also easy to visualize Crowe voicing the character, as it would be the kind of "stunt casting" that the MCU has already done with characters like Rocket Raccoon.

King Thor

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

It's no secret that Love and Thunder will be drawing inspiration from Jason Aaron's years-long Thor comic run, between Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becoming The Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) making an appearance. If the film wanted to get really weird — but rewarding — it could easily have Crowe step in as "King Thor", the older and grizzled version of the character who spun out of the War of the Realms.

Sure, many might not be able to visualize actors other than Chris Hemsworth playing Thor Odinson, but Crowe would definitely be a worthy and age-appropriate casting for an older Thor. Plus, with speculation swirling that we could be introduced to multiple incarnations of Loki in the coming months, the idea of an alternate portrayal of Thor would definitely join in on the fun.

Zeus

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

From Bubble Boy star Jake Gyllenhaal playing Mysterio to Birdman star Michael Keaton playing Vulture, the MCU is no stranger to casting choices that are somewhat self-aware. With that in mind, some have already begun to wonder if Crowe could be playing Zeus, a Gladiator-like member of Marvel Comics' Greek pantheon. While Zeus' introduction into the MCU would open a whole separate can of worms, he would be a big enough character to sacrifice to showcase Gorr's god-butchering ways — and Crowe would be a significant enough casting to make that scene memorable for fans.

***

Who do you think Russell Crowe could be playing in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on February 11, 2022.