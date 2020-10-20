Marvel Fanart Imagines Richard E. Grant as Loki

✖

Marvel's never had as many projects in development as it does now. Between film and television, there are upwards of a dozen productions at various stages of development, and those are only the ones the public knows about. One of those in active in development — in production, actually — is the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. Hiddleston joins the likes of Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a series for Disney+ that's shaping up to be a time-traveling adventure.

Though we don't who someone like Grant is playing exactly, rumors have circulated that fans would see more than one incarnation of the God of Mischief through the show from Kid Loki to Lady Loki. As such, one eager Marvel fan artist imagined what Grant could look like as an older version of the Asgardian and if we're being frank, it's a pretty good look.

The work comes from Instagrammer @ApexForm, who posits the actor will play an older version of Loki, either in the current timeline or from an alternate reality. Though we know little about the series, Grant himself confirmed he was in the production last month after it picked up after COVID-related delays.

"@twhiddleston and I have talked about working together for some years and finally get to do so in LOKI," Grant tweeted Friday morning. There had previously been speculation Grant would be playing Kang the Conqueror, a theory quickly quashed after Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors was cast in the role earlier this month.

@twhiddleston and I have talked about working together for some years and finally get to do so in LOKI pic.twitter.com/Ccft4GZgYg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 25, 2020

Loki has yet to set a release date.

