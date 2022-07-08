Thor: Love and Thunder Cut Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum Scenes From Theatrical Release





Thor: Love and Thunder cut scenes with Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum from the theatrical release. This admission comes from Christian Bale himself. During an interview with Prensa Escenario, the Gorr the God Butcher actor mentioned working with both established stars. In Avengers: Infinity War, Dinklage played Eitri and Thor fans know Goldblum from his stint as The Grandmaster during the previous solo outing. All this comment from Bale is going to do is ignite fan imaginations about what could have possibly been left out of this film. With just a week until release, the speculation is already ramping up about what Thor Odinson will encounter in his adventures with The Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans have been promised a truly terrifying villain in Gorr, and it looks like the man behind the white makeup had even more terrifying bits that weren't suitable for younger audiences.

"I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that's not in the final film, but he's fantastic," Bale said. "I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he's not in the final film either. As you see, a lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful brilliant stuff."

A lot of people have likened Bale's performance to his friend Heath Ledger's turn as The Joker in The Dark Knight. While he wouldn't list him as a complete inspiration, he is flattered by the comparison. He told Comicbook.com, "There's inspiration in so many places that you might not even realize you're getting inspiration from, but very directly, you know, I looked at Nosferatu and I looked at Aphex Twin, 'Come to Daddy,' music video which is a favorite of mine and of Taika's."

The film has a synopsis from Marvel Studios: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

