Thor: Love and Thunder Script Finished by Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder is still two years away from release but will likely begin production in 2020. As a means to prepare for bringing the God of Thunder back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok director is already paying a good bit of attention to the Marvel heroes under his control. While Thor’s fate following Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen and is somewhat undecided behind the scenes, there is a full script in place for Thor: Love and Thunder according to Waititi. Whether or not it is the final draft is unknown but he admits that a script exists in its full length form.

“I have,” Waititi told Yahoo. Plain and simple: “I’ve written it.”

As for what version of Thor we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder, that decision has not been made yet. The only form of the character we can probably rule out is the one with blonde eyebrows. It’s unclear whether or not he will be sporting the beer gut that he developed while hiding out in New Asgard or if he will be the shredded form of Chris Hemsworth many have enjoyed seeing shirtless. “This is an ongoing debate that we are still having over at Marvel as well,” Waititi said. “We’re trying to figure out how months, or years, after Endgame does it take place.”

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster. This time around, she will become Thor herself as the movie follows the story laid out in The Mighty Thor comics written by Jason Aaron. In those books, Jane Foster gets the power of Thor and the Mjolnir hammer when faced with a battle against breast cancer. When she becomes the super heroine, Jane’s mortal battle against cancer is no longer an issue, however the power of Thor also purges the effects of chemotherapy treatment from her body.

Just how closely the Marvel Studios movie will follow the Marvel Comics story remains to be seen — but Waititi clearly has it all mapped out already.

