Taika Waititi Is Already Exhausted From Awards Season

Before he gets to work on Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi is hard at work appearing at every single award show under the sun. The filmmaker is following the circuit because of Jojo Rabbit, the critically-acclaimed film who wrote, directed, and stars in. Still a few weeks out from the 92nd Academy Awards, Waititi has had enough of showing up on a red carpet in his tuxedo once (or twice) a week.

“Well, I’m out of my mind with exhaustion so it feels great,” the director tells Variety’s Marc Malkin on the carpet for Sunday’s SAG Awards. “Actually, it feels better because I feel like I’m just scrambling to survive.” When asked what the toughest part of the awards circuit has been, the Thor: Ragnarok helmer mentions it’s the lack of sleep.

In total, Jojo Rabbit was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing. Waititi was on hand at the SAG Awards for Scarlett Johansson’s nomination as Female Actor in a Supporting Role as well as the movie’s overall Cast in a Motion Picture nomination.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Waititi explained his process behind creating a movie like Jojo Rabbit, a flick with source material that some might find controversial.

“I never wanted to make something that was very easy, because for me, if it’s too easy, then what’s the point?” he explained. “Sometimes people say, ‘Oh, it’s divisive,’ but where I come from, ‘divisive’ is not a swearword. It’s a means to create discussion.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1st, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.