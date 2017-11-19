‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Crosses $700 Million At Worldwide Box Office

After a month at the box office, Thor: Ragnarok has crossed $700 million worldwide.

Thor: Ragnarok earned another $24.1 million from international markets over this weekend, bringing its international box office total up to $490.7 million. Combining that total with the film’s $247.4 million domestic total brings its global total up to $738.1 million.

Judging by how Thor: Ragnarok is performing compared to other recent Marvel Studios films including Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the third Thor movie’s international total alone should come to a final total of more than $500 million by the time its run at the box office is over.

Thor: Ragnarok is in third place at the domestic box office, ceding the top spot over to Justice League after winning its first two weekends. Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel Studios’ 17th consecutive film to open at number one at the box office. The success of the Thor: Ragnarok has also pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the first franchise in history to earn more than $5 billion at the domestic box office.

Thor: Ragnarok is also already Marvel’s highest-grossing Thor movie, having outgrossed the lifetime totals of both the original Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Thor grossed $181 million domestically and $286.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $449 million, and Thor: The Dark World grossed $206 million domestically and $438.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $644.5 million.

At the international box office, Thor: Ragnarok has also passed hot 2017 superhero hits Logan and Wonder Woman, though Wonder Woman remains ahead of Thor: Ragnarok in worldwide total.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently the ninth-highest grossing film of the year worldwide and the seventh-highest grossing film of the year domestically.

Thor: Ragnarok has also been a hit with fan and critics, debuting at number six in the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.