Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi to Appear in Rick and Morty Season 4

Fans of Rick and Morty were just treated to the good news that the show’s fourth season is finally coming to Adult Swim in November. Thanks to a recent Entertainment Weekly interview with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, we now know more information about the hit animated series. One awesome piece of news is the list of upcoming cameos, which will include Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. He’ll be joined by Jurassic Park‘s Sam Neill, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and legendary actress Kathleen Turner.

“Is Sam Neill riffing off Event Horizon, Jurassic Park, or neither?,” EW asked.

“Neither. He’s from the same species as Taika’s character, and we wanted a Kiwi flavor to their species,” Roiland replied.

While there’s not much else said about Waititi’s cameo, we’re definitely looking forward to his appearance.

In addition to sharing the upcoming guest appearances, the creators also promised less of a hiatus between the next seasons.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

In addition to showing up in Rick and Morty, it was also announced this week that Waititi will be returning to direct Thor 4. Waititi also has plenty of other projects in the works. What We Do in the Shadows, the television show based on Waititi’s film of the same name, was just renewed for a second season. The creator is also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit. In addition to writing and directing, Waititi is also portraying Hitler in the movie. He also directed an episode of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim in November.