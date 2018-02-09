‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Hela Behind-The-Scenes Released

Thor: Ragnarok’s villain is a thing to behold. Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett appears on screen and within moments takes on Thor and Loki like they were mere foot soldiers. She then destroys Thor’s hammer, something that even the Hulk couldn’t begin to dream of doing.

In other hands this character with her shape changing hair and peek villainy dialogue would be comical and not in a good way. But in the hands of director Taika Waititi and a special effects dream team it comes off as art. That said, without Blanchett it would fall apart in a moment.

In this clip from Marvel Blanchett, Waititi, Tom Hiddleston and Tessa Thompson talk about how important playing Hela just right was extremely important for the film – and how Blanchett did it.

As Blanchett says, in the clip: I’ve had incredible fun playing with her because I think her capabilities are so surprising and so unusual, she’s not simply sinister. Understanding that she’s not just a sinister generic villain without the right motivation made the character.



While Blanchett won’t be returning (spoilers, I guess) for Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth will. Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.41 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

