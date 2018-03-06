‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gets Honest Trailers Treatment

This year, Marvel Studios is looking to bank in on films like Black Panther, but no one can forget the company’s most recent outing with Thor. Last winter, Chris Hemsworth returned to theaters as the god of thunder learned Asgard was in all sorts of danger. Thor: Ragnarok quickly earned the title of being Marvel’s best Thor film yet, but that doesn’t mean it is totally flawless.

Just ask the folks over at Screen Junkies. The company did just give Thor: Ragnarok its Honest Trailers treatment.

If you head to Youtube, you will find Screen Junkies’ latest Honest Trailer is all about Thor. The clip, which can be found above, points out all the best and worst moments of the Asgardian trilogy — and it doesn’t go easy on its third installment one bit.

“Everyone knows the best way to end a trilogy is to finally figure out what the trilogy should have been the whole time,” Screen Junkies prefaces the video, and that knock is considered tame.

When the trailer starts, the video makes sure to mock the latest intro sequence Marvel Studios created for its films. The lengthy reel is on the long side, and Screen Junkies stresses how anti-climatic introduction is.

Moving forward, fans will see no character is safe in this Honest Trailer. The Warrior Three get the hardest knocks as the bland sidekicks are derided for their brushed aside deaths. Doctor Strange is placated over his contractually obligated cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Oh, and Chris Hemsworth’s abs also get a solid shout out. The only person who didn’t get nosed at was the venerable Jeff Goldblum, but fans cannot knock Screen Junkies for that.

Of course, the Honest Trailer is meant to poke fun of Thor: Ragnarok even though the movie did very well for Marvel Studios. Not only did its fresh tone liven up the hero’s franchise, but its $180 million budget was made up real quick. The third movie earned $314 million at the domestic box office and earned another $538 million abroad. Thor: Ragnarok‘s global total peak at $853 million, making it the hero’s highest-grossing movie to date.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available for purchase digitally, and the Blu-ray will be released on March 6.