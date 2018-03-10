‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Jeff Goldblum Wants Grandmaster to Team up With the Collector

Jeff Goldblum is hoping for an Elders of the Universe team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Goldblum played the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. The Grandmaster is one of a handful of survivors of one of the earliest races to inhabit the Marvel Universe. In the Marvel Comics universe, these survivors are called the Elders of the Universe and the Collector, played by Benicio del Toro in Guardians of the Galaxy, is counted among their number.

Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Goldblum was asked which Marvel Studios character he’d like to share a scene with next. That’s when Goldblum brought up his fellow Elder of the Universe.

“Well, I overlapped with one day of Cate Blanchett’s shooting and she’s so spectacular as Hela,” Goldblum said. “I keep wanting to have scenes with her. We worked together on a Wes Anderson movie awhile ago — The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou — and I sure would love to do anything with her. But, in the comic books, the character of the Grandmaster is the brother of the Collector, played by Benicio del Toro, who I adore. So I would enjoy doing something with him. That would be fun.”

Goldblum also reflected on how he felt when Marvel first called and offered him the role of the Grandmaster.

“I was thrilled,” Goldblum recalls. “I never expected that, but I met (producers) Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis Esposito and Brad Winderbaum and the rest of the Marvel people. And, really, Marvel has a really interesting and brilliant approach to making movies. They have a creative way about them and they’re ambitious. They went out and hired Taika Waititi, who is a brilliant and interesting director, to do it. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

While fans are waiting to see if Grandmaster ever gets to team-up with the Collector, they can watch his latest team-up with Thor’s roommate Daryl in a short included with the Thor: Ragnarok home media release.

Thor: Ragnarok is now available on Blu-ray and other home media.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

