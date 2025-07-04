New Galactus Image Offers Best Look Yet at Fantastic Four Villain’s Real Size

The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves to take little-known villains from the pages of Marvel Comics and make them into household names. Killmonger is a major part of Black Panther lore, sure, but Michael B. Jordan’s performance shoots him into the stratosphere. However, while it’s great that the MCU can put the spotlight on bad guys who have never really had a chance before, it’s been more out of necessity than anything else. Some of Marvel’s biggest villains were stuck with 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the company in 2019, and the powers that be had to wait for the right time to introduce them to the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The wait is nearly over, though, with Doctor Doom set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Magneto likely to be a part of Jake Schreier’s X-Men reboot that’s currently in development. They are both going to have to follow another major villain, Galactus, who is preparing to threaten Earth when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters later this month.

Most of the marketing for First Steps features the Silver Surfer warning Marvel’s First Family about the Devourer of Worlds’ arrival. There are a few shots here and there of the villain as he makes his way to New York City, but they don’t do a great job of revealing his size, which is as important as any other aspect of the character. The latest teaser for the Marvel Studios movie finally peels back the curtain a bit, showing off a shot that unveils Galactus’ height.

New look at Galactus in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ pic.twitter.com/8gPeDDEFru — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2025

Galactus’ full body shows up near the end of the teaser as the Fantasti-Car flies around. The villain is standing behind a rather tall building that he towers over, which may be all the information required to determine his actual height. The source material changes Galactus’ height pretty frequently, but he’s usually well over a couple of thousand feet tall. While First Steps‘ version doesn’t appear that big in the teaser, there could be a simple explanation for that.

Galactus may be able to shift his body at will, meaning he could shrink before arriving on Earth. That way, he can pick a fight with the Fantastic Four and work up an appetite before making the team’s home his next meal. In any case, it’s just nice to see Galactus in all his glory on the big screen.

Giving Galactus a Body Will Make Him a Real Threat in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The version of Galactus in First Steps looks like he walked right out of a comic book. He has the iconic purple outfit, complete with horns and blue eyes. But there was a time when the character wasn’t treated with as much respect. In 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the titular herald comes to Earth to warn everyone about his boss’ arrival. The Silver Surfer makes plenty of trouble before Galactus shows up, and it’s good he does because the Devourer of Worlds is nothing more than a giant cloud. While the being’s size is present, he doesn’t speak, using the Silver Surfer to communicate all his thoughts.

Marvel Studios is looking to repeat the mistakes of the past, and while Ralph Ineson has yet to reveal his character’s sinister voice, it’s sure to be intimidating. It’ll only add to the villain’s allure, which is already off the charts thanks to the powers that be doing the right thing and giving him an actual body.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

How big do you think Galactus is in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? How do you think Marvel’s First Family will defeat him? Let us know in the comments below!