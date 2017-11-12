Kevin Smith Reviews ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok has won over fans and critics alike and that includes Kevin Smith.

The filmmaker and comic book fan recently reviewed Thor: Ragnarok on his Fat Man on Batman podcast and had some enthusiastically positive things to say about the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly about the movie’s director Taika Waititi.

“He took Thor, the least fun character in the Marvel Universe, and turned him into the most fun,” Smith said. “This moving is pure, f*cking joy. This movie will turn a frown upside down. This movie is what movies are about. The idea of we’re going to take you to some place some foreign place and show you things that couldn’t really happen and stuff you’re going to have a good time. There was a plot, there was a little bit of emotion but there was a f*ck ton, a metric f*ck ton of laughs.”

In the past, Smith has had less than positive things about the Thor franchise so to hear his praise of Ragnarok is quite a turn around, one that Smith himself may have had a hand in. Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth recently told Vanity Fair that some part of what motivated the changes in the franchise came from Smith’s criticisms.

“Hearing someone like Smith, who represents the fanboy world, was such a kick in the ass to change gears,” Hemsworth said. “We sort of had nothing to lose. People didn’t expect what we did with it this time around.”

And from Smith’s review of the movie, it seems like Hemsworth’s right and the way they revamped the franchise was unexpected. Smith said in his podcast that it was the movie’s self-deprecating humor that was what really won him over.

“They are not afraid to make fun of anything,” Smith said. “They make fun of their own history. There’s a moment in the movie where they’re making fun of Avengers 2 Age of Ultron when Black Widow’s like ‘sun’s getting pretty low, real low big guy’ trying to talk to the Hulk down. Once they started doing that I was like ‘oh, I love this.’”

Smith isn’t alone in loving how Thor: Ragnarok turned out, either. The film has already crossed the $500 million mark at box offices worldwide and is projected to do another $60 million domestically in its second weekend, making the film Marvel Studios’ 17th consecutive film to open at number one at the box office.

Fans can see for themselves just how funny this new take on the hero is. Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.