‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Had A Gross Food Scene That Got Cut

Even a movie as epic as Thor: Ragnarok can’t include everything, and the film’s writer has revealed one scene that got left on the cutting room floor.

This scene involved some gross food humor as part of a conversation between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Writer Eric Pearson tells Yahoo Movies that the “noodle worm” bit was part of “a scene that we f***ing rewrote, like, 10 million times.”

“It was an emotional check-in moment with Bruce Banner and Thor before the finale, with Banner eating alien food and trying to be serious,” he continues. “It [looks like] spaghetti, but then he realizes the thing he’s eating is alive on the end.”

In the end, the “Noodle Worm Scene” didn’t make the final cut.

“I spent so much time on it, and it just never made it in,” Pearson says. “We thought it was this pivotal character moment, and it never had a place. It crushed the momentum.”

The “noodle worm” wasn’t the only thing cut from Thor: Ragnarok. The film was originally meant to include another major Thor villain, but in the end, the movie just couldn’t accommodate.

