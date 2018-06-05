You Can’t Un-See Thor in Scarlet Witch’s Costume

The meme of the week has arrived in the form of Thor wearing Scarlet Witch’s costume.

A Marvel fan photoshopped a screenshot of the God of thunder talking to Tony Stark from the final moments of Avengers: Age of Ultron, stripping him of the Asgardian armor which has long defined his appearance. Now, he wears the scarlet leather which Elizabeth Olsen’s character has sported since the same film.

Check out the photo below, as originally posted to Reddit, but be warned: you can never un-see it.

Thor has worn several costumes throughout his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure which began in 2011 in Kenneth Branagh’s film titled after the hero. However, none of them offer the tight get up which Scarlet Witch’s provides.

The comments of the photo are, as expected, quite glorious. One user points out that “Thor still has massive pecs whether he’s male or female.” It’s true, too; Hemsworth is in killer shape whenever he plays Thor. Other users declare Thor is now “truly the seductive lord of thunder,” and question, “Doth Mother know you weareth her drapes?” in reference to Tony Stark’s first encounter with Thor in 2012’s The Avengers.

For being 1,500 years old, as revealed in Avengers: Infinity War, Thor sure does look good. If Thor is to survive the fourth Avengers movie, his age might be an indication of how many more movies he can be a part of. Unlike Tony Stark, Peter Quill, Drax the Destroyer, or Scarlet Witch, Hemsworth’s Thor has endured centuries and has not begun to show any bit of age as Odin did. He has many more centuries coming his way, assuming no super villains are able to eliminate him.

For right now, though, Thor’s only guaranteed appearance in upcoming Marvel Studios films is in Avengers 4. Hemsworth has, in fact, teased being done with the role after the fourth Avengers movie releases, though some fans expect (or hope) to see him either appear in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie or get a fourth movie of his own. Only time will tell, as Marvel Studios is keeping their plans quiet until after Avengers 4 releases.

