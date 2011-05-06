Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Celebrates Movie’s 10th Anniversary

✖

Time sure does fly, huh? May 6th, 2021 marks ten years since Thor was first released in theatres. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the movie's milestone, including some of its stars. Jaimie Alexander, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Lady Sif in the movie, was one of many people to post about the film's anniversary. The movie, which was helmed by Kenneth Branagh, spawned two follow-up films, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Lately, many returning stars have been busy filming the fourth movie, Thor: Love in Thunder. In fact, this will mark Alexander's first appearance as Lady Sif since guest-starring in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD post-The Dark World. It was reported that she wrapped filming her role in Love and Thunder back in March. However, today is all about the movie that started it all!

"10 years ago today. Holy crap I feel old. #Thor ⚔️🛡," Alexander wrote. You can check out her post below:

In addition to Alexander as Lady Sif and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, director Taika Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed last month that he will be playing Zeus.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which just released its final episode, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.