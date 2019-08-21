Thousands of Marvel Fans Are Planning to Storm Sony to Bring Spider-Man Back to MCU

Marvel fans are not happy right now and who can blame them? On Tuesday, news broke that the deal between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios that allowed for Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over. While details fluctuated for a bit — and further reports seemed to indicate that there was still hope for a positive outcome for all involved — late yesterday Sony themselves confirmed that the studios’ relationship had ended with Sony planning to go forward with Spider-Man’s story without Marvel Studios. Now, a fan effort to bring Spider-Man back to the MCU is picking up some serious steam with thousands getting in on the plan.

As we first reported yesterday, an event has popped up on Facebook, “Storm Sony And Bring Spider-Man Home To The MCU”, that has a pretty straight-forward plan: storm Sony Pictures in solidarity while dressed in Spider-Man costumes to “bring out boy home”. At the time we spotted the event, there were only 12 fans signed on but in the near-24 hours since, that number has increased exponentially. There are now almost 3000 fans who have RSVPed that they are going to the event, scheduled for Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there isn’t a lot of specific details about this event in terms of actually “storming” Sony, but the discussion within the event’s page has largely turned into fans sharing news updates, memes, and even calling for boycotts of Sony’s Marvel movies until Spider-Man is “returned” to the MCU. The whole event is reminiscent of when Justice League fans decided to show up in costume at Warner Bros. in costume to show their support for the release of the so-called “Snyder Cut” of the film.

Ultimately, though, fans may not need to dress up and head down to Sony Pictures at all or, more specifically, be too worried just yet. Sony’s official statement yesterday did note that they are hopeful the situation will change in the future and bring the two studios back together when it comes to Spider-Man. Realistically, there’s still time for that to happen and there be no major disruption in the story of the MCU as we currently know it. Marvel announced their Phase 4 plans last month at San Diego Comic-Con and none of the announced projects — which have dates into 2021 — particularly include Spider-Man. It’s not impossible that both Sony and Marvel could come back to the table in enough time to work things out and keep Spider-Man in the MCU where he is clearly beloved by fans.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.