Photo Comparing Tom Brady to the Kingpin in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Goes Viral

The New England Patriots recently completed a pretty major feat by going to the Super Bowl once again, but it looks like one of the team’s stars is getting noticed for a very different reason.

A photo of quarterback Tom Brady from Sunday’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs has made the rounds online, in which he can be seen sitting on the sidelines wearing a large puffy coat. As several Marvel fans have been quick to point out, the proportions of the coat make Brady look like how Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Liev Schrieber) was portrayed in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The resemblance is arguably pretty uncanny, with Brady appearing to have the kind of absurdly-wide shoulders that arguably wouldn’t really work in live-action. And as it turns out, the work that went into bringing Kingpin to life in the recording booth was equally absurd.

“Liev Schrieber was the second person we cast for the film [behind Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir].” co-director Bob Persichetti revealed in the film’s art book. “We had the early design concepts and we played them against some line-readings that we had from Ray Donovan. It was a great match. The week Liev called happened to be the same week I broke my leg. I picked up my phone reflexively and he introduced himself. I quickly realized I wasn’t fit for the depths of the conversation of selling Liev on the film thanks to uh, ‘…pain management’. He cut through the fog and really talked character motivation and history and then agreed to do it. It was surreal.”

“Our first record was fantastic.” Persichetti continued. “Liev came with a deep backstory and a voice to match. He then stuffed tissues up his nose and it really gave him a nasal quality that sounded right. The second recording session was remote. Liev was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. He was early, I was late. He was intimidating, I was intimidated. He came as Wilson Fisk, Kingpin, and nobody makes Kingpin wait. Thank God we had already met and he knew me! I told him I was super sorry and he was just a tough cookie. It comes across so well in his voice for the character, but I thought I was in real trouble.”

“Liev challenges lines, so if a line doesn’t feel right, to him, he’ll ask about it.” Persichetti added. “That’s just who he is as an actor. He wants to justify why his character is saying and doing things, which is wonderful. Across the board, our whole cast does more than just act, and they were always very aware of quality control and what their character would or would not do.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.