Tom Hiddleston Is Surprised His Loki Gig Has Lasted So Long

Best known for portraying Thor‘s (Chris Hemsworth) mischievous half-brother Loki in Marvel Studios‘ ever-expanding cinematic universe, Tom Hiddleston is surprised by the length of his tenure as the Asgardian demigod.

“Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” the English actor shared with TOI. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”

Hiddleston has inhabited the role since 2011’s Thor, one of the earliest Marvel Studios productions. He would again return to menace Thor and his new found superhero team as the lead antagonist in 2012’s The Avengers, reprising the role again in the first Thor sequel, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Since then, Hiddleston has taken leading roles in Hank Williams biopic I Saw the Light, crime drama mini-series The Night Manager, gothic horror Crimson Peak and monster blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, but Loki will make his grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a one-two punch, starring in Thor: Ragnarok this November before returning again in Avengers: Infinity War out May 2018.

Describing Loki as a “mercurial” character — his true motivations are often known only to himself, and the misguided schemer has large potential for both good and bad — Hiddleston explained the intrigue surrounding the fan-favorite character.

“I’ve spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants,” Hiddleston said. “When he seems to get close to what he wants — power, acceptance, belonging — he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He’s cunning and transformative and changeable, and will do everything he can to survive. He’s the trickster. He’s the God of mischief.

“When I put on the costume, the make-up and wig for the first time for this film and looked in the mirror, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, there he is,’” Hiddleston said. “It was like seeing an old friend. It was good to see him, in a way. I feel like I know him.”

Hiddleston returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Ragnarok, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Hopkins and Cate Blanchett.

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3.

