Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Multiple Lokis

The first episode of Marvel Studios' Loki offered some interesting revelations. Not only did the Disney+ series suggest that a version of Secret Wars already happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that the Infinity Stones and Infinity Gauntlet aren't quite as important as we thought, but the episode also revealed that there are multiple versions of Loki — "variants" as the series calls them -- as well. Now, Loki star Tom Hiddleston reveals his reaction to learning about the multiple Lokis, describing it as "thrilling".

In a new interview with Marvel, Hiddleston spoke about the idea that everyone contains multitudes and that to have Loki's various aspects now externalized was thrilling to him.

"Well, you know, we contain multitudes as the saying goes," Hiddleston said. "I find there's so many multifaceted aspects of his character which often exist within him either in concert or in conflict and that's part of the pleasure I have in playing him. And then to have that interior multiplicity externalized was thrilling."

From a viewer perspective, it's also pretty thrilling that different versions of Loki will appear in the series. In comics, Loki takes on many forms, including Kid Loki, King Loki, and Lady Loki, the latter of which being a version that fans are especially hopeful will make their way into the series. However, whatever versions of Loki end up being featured in the series, Loki director Kate Herron says the series is ultimately about identity and self-acceptance.

"In terms of the themes, I love grey areas. The show is really about what makes someone truly good or what makes someone truly bad, and are we either of those things? Loki is in that grey area," Herron told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's exciting to be able to tell a story like that. As a director and a writer, you don't necessarily understand why you are making these stories. Something I keep getting drawn back into is identity. [Herron's Netflix series] Sex Education, we spoke a lot about identity and feeling like an outsider but actually finding your people. I feel the same with Loki. It’s a show about identity and self-acceptance and for me, that's also what drew me in."

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.

