Tom Holland Calls Mark Ruffalo Out As The Bigger Marvel Spoiler

The FanX convention is currently happening in Salt Lake City and has seen some fun guests in attendance. Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man, made an appearance and answered tons of fan questions during his panel. One audience member wanted to know who was the bigger spoiler: Holland or Mark Ruffalo. Both actors have a reputation for letting things slip, but Holland thinks Ruffalo is way worse.

“I haven’t spoiled anything,” Holland answered with a smile.

“Yes, you have,” someone shouted from the audience.

“I’ve spoiled a few things, but Mark Ruffalo said that everybody dies at the end of Infinity War,” Holland explained. “But the thing is, no one took him seriously. Like if I had said that, everyone would be like, ‘yeah, it probably happens, yeah.’”

“I mean, Mark live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor by accident. I didn’t so that,” Holland added. “So I have to say Mark is…”

Holland goes on to say that he recently told a journalist that the next time he does a press junket, he won’t answer any questions “unless you make a document of all the things I’ve spoiled.”

He then reiterates that he never spoiled anything, and someone from the audience shouted, “the poster.”

“Oh, that was on purpose,” Holland revealed. “That was all publicity.”

Last month, in an interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Fiege, talked about Holland and Ruffalo’s reputation for spoilers, revealing that Holland has kept way more secrets than he’s let slip and that no special measures were taken to prevent the two actors from spoiling Avengers: Endgame.

“The truth is that Tom is amazing, and has kept a lot of secrets. About the two-millionth time it came up about him being terrible with secrets, he came up to me and said, ‘You know, I do keep a lot of secrets…’ I know, but it’s a thing now, a fun thing, so let’s lean into it. And he’ll go off and spoil something else. We did not take any special measures for Tom or Mark Ruffalo, who has a tendency to let his phone record at all times and all places. But they’re also both so lovely that you can’t get that mad.”

You can currently catch Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is still playing in select theaters.