Tom Holland Trends After Spider-Man Star Shares Video Playing Guitar
Tom Holland just wrapped principal photography on Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third solo film as the iconic Marvel character. As he promised earlier this year, he's now taking a break and picking up some new hobbies between projects, hobbies that include learning guitar and show his newfound talents off to the millions that follow him on Instagram. Monday afternoon, the actor shared a video of himself playing a tune and fans instantly went bonkers.
As one might expect from a Marvel heartthrob like Holland, the actor quickly began trending on Twitter because of his guitar-playing capabilities, with fans of the actor flipping out over his Instagram performance.
"I’m going to take a break and travel the world," Holland told USA Today in February regarding his post-No Way Home plans. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."
See what Holland stans are saying below.
We Stan
tom holland playing the guitar exactly pic.twitter.com/YT74FYub6D— hannah ᗢ🍒 (@Hanza802) April 26, 2021
Devastated
TOM HOLLAND PLS IM DEVASTATED pic.twitter.com/8usIzih9Ao— mirach (@stoermersafety) April 26, 2021
Perfection
the way tom holland is the perfect, multitalented man i NEED in my life. 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/WtXkd8U00F— alfonso (@lfonsoHolland) April 26, 2021
Tom Holland... in his pyjamas... playing a love song by Ben Platt on his Ed Sheeran guitar. I LOVE THIS MAN WITH ALL MY HEART😭💗 pic.twitter.com/m2bskm8cnc— alex✨🍒 THOMAS STANLEY HOLLAND ENTHUSIAST (@TomHWorld) April 26, 2021
Happy Life
tom holland playing guitar makes my life happy pic.twitter.com/7ffAdBfhG3— ً (@thsafeplace) April 26, 2021
Need More
petition for tom holland to post more instagram stories playing guitar— tom loops (@thollandloops) April 26, 2021
Free Therapy
tom holland guitar— bitch I'm hungry²³⁴ (@boredinahouse_) April 26, 2021
🤝
free therapy pic.twitter.com/dMgKnHiS2w
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release in theaters on December 17th.prev