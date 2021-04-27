Tom Holland Trends After Spider-Man Star Shares Video Playing Guitar

Tom Holland just wrapped principal photography on Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third solo film as the iconic Marvel character. As he promised earlier this year, he's now taking a break and picking up some new hobbies between projects, hobbies that include learning guitar and show his newfound talents off to the millions that follow him on Instagram. Monday afternoon, the actor shared a video of himself playing a tune and fans instantly went bonkers.

As one might expect from a Marvel heartthrob like Holland, the actor quickly began trending on Twitter because of his guitar-playing capabilities, with fans of the actor flipping out over his Instagram performance.

"I’m going to take a break and travel the world," Holland told USA Today in February regarding his post-No Way Home plans. "It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."

