Spider-Man's Tom Holland Wants to Do a Horror Film

In the years since Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man, the actor has been inundated with acting opportunities, though one prospect that has escaped his grasp is a straightforward horror film, which he recently expressed interest in getting involved with. The actor did, however, admit that he's relatively terrified of horror films, so it's possible his interest is rooted in overcoming his fears. Over the course of his career, the actor has starred in a number of projects with frightening sequences, with Holland's recent confession seemingly implying he wants to dive even further into a genre he has only slightly dabbled in.

"I’d like to do a horror film, but I’m so terrified of it," Holland recently shared with Marvel co-star Daniel Kaluuya in a conversation hosted by Variety. “Get Out is one of the only horror films I’ve ever really seen, and I love that film, but I can’t tell you how much sleep you stole from me."

One of Holland's most recent films, The Devil All the Time, had its fair share of disturbing scenes and sequences, yet it toed the line between being a thrilling, dark drama and a typical horror film.

Netflix described their film, "In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel."

One of Holland's upcoming films, Chaos Walking, looks to be another genre film that will borrow from a number of tones to create a unique experience, blending together sci-fi, action, and thrilling components.

In Chaos Walking, "In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by 'the Noise' – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Chaos Walking hits theaters on March 5th. Holland's next Spider-Man film is slated to hit theaters on December 17th.

